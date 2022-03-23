EU still withholding PA's fund, demands change of school textbooks

The European Union has been withholding millions of euros in annual aid for the Palestinian Authority (PA) since 2020 after claiming school textbooks are anti-Semitic.

Since then, the European Commission has been conducting internal discussions on whether to condition its assistance to the PA on reforms to Palestinian textbooks.

The EU, the PA's largest single donor, helps pay the salaries of civil servants and fund numerous development projects and programmes.

Between 2008 and 2020, Brussels sent around $2.5 billion in direct budget support to the PA, news reports said. It has officially cited "technical difficulties" for the reasons why it has not donated little to the PA since 2020.

