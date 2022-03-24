Female Palestinian suffers broken leg in Israeli jails

Female Palestinian prisoner Fadwa Hamada broke her leg during her transportation to Damon Prison after her two little sons visited her, Safa news agency reported yesterday.

Her husband, Hamada, said she had had her legs chained and was handcuffed during her journey back to her cell when she fell down and broke her leg.

Yesterday morning, a picture for two little boys holding gifts was posted on social media with a comment stated they were heading to mark Mother's Day with their mother, Fadwa, in Israeli jails.

Hamada was detained on 12 August 2017 at occupied East Jerusalem's Damascus Gate.

She was sentenced to ten years in prison and fined 30,000 ($9,000).

Last year, she spent more than 100 days in solitary confinement after defending her who was being abused by an Israeli jailer.

READ: Israel arrests 29 Palestinians in the West Bank