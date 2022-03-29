Houthis call on Saudi Arabia not to miss truce opportunity

Yemen's Houthi movement called on Monday for the coalition led by Saudi Arabia not to miss the truce opportunity proposed on Saturday, Al Jazeera has reported.

"We will never stop facing off the aggression and siege and we will not accept the retention of the siege," said Abdul-Malik Al-Houthi. "They do not have any opportunity to be safe and exit from their current dilemma unless they stop their aggression, lift their siege and end their occupation." The Houthi leader warned that, "They will regret missing the truce."

The proposal came a day after a series of drone and missile attacks on Saudi targets, including an oil facility in Jeddah which caused a huge fire. Hours after the truce was proposed, the Saudi-led coalition launched several airstrikes across Yemen.

"The Houthis have put forward an initiative through mediators that includes a truce, opening the Sanaa airport and the Hodeida port, and Yemeni-Saudi discussions," said a Saudi official quoted by AFP on Saturday.

According to AFP, the Saudi official added that Riyadh is waiting for the truce proposal to be announced officially, "Because [the Houthis] are always changing their words."

It is noteworthy that the Houthi leaders rejected an earlier Saudi-initiated truce proposal.

