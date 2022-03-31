Saudi Arabia adds 25 people, entities to terror list over Houthi ties

Saudi Arabia has added 25 people and entities from different nationalities to its terrorism list, saying they are involved in financing Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi movement, Reuters reported on Thursday.

The designations were done "unilaterally and in coordination with the US Treasury Department", the Presidency of State Security said in a statement reported by state-run Saudi Press Agency, SPA.

According to the statement, the 25 people and entities are "involved in facilitating financial activities of the Houthi group with support of the Quds Force of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps".

The statement said, pending the anti-terror law, all funds and assets belonging to those listed "will be frozen, and it is prohibited to carry out any direct or indirect dealings with them, for them or on their behalf".

