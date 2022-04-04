Israeli army chief approves construction of separation wall from Umm Al-Fahm to Jerusalem

Chief of Staff of the Israeli army, Aviv Kohavi, has approved a decision to accelerate the construction of a new apartheid wall from the Salem area, east of the city of Umm Al-Fahm in Israel to the occupied city of Jerusalem.

The Israeli Radio said the concrete wall is similar to the one built in the West Bank.

The separation wall, which began in the village of Salem in the northern West Bank, is the first phase of a new project aimed at annexing more Palestinian lands.

The section starts from the city of Umm Al-Fahm in Israel and reaches the Elkana settlement, east of Kafr Qassem.

A 128 km long wall was also erected between the villages of Baqa Al-Sharqiah and Baqa Al-Gharbiyye.

The wall will harm a number of Palestinian residents living in areas located west of the Green Line in Israel who live in the villages of the Triangle Area and the city of Umm Al-Fahm.

