Turkiye moves Khashoggi trial to Saudi Arabia

Turkiye, on Thursday, decided to transfer the Jamal Khashoggi case to Saudi Arabia, local media reports.

According to the report, the Turkish court, on Thursday, halted the trial of Saudi suspects over the killing of journalist, Jamal Khashoggi, and transferred it to Saudi Arabia.

Khashoggi, a United States resident who wrote critically about Saudi Crown Prince, Mohammed bin Salman, was killed on 2 October, 2018, at the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul.

Turkish officials alleged that Khashoggi was killed and then dismembered with a bone saw inside the Consulate by a team of Saudi agents sent to Istanbul.

This case comes as Turkiye, which is in the throes of a deep economic downturn, has been trying to repair its troubled relationship with Saudi Arabia.

Turkiye transferred the case, even though human rights advocates had urged Turkiye not to transfer the case to Saudi Arabia, arguing that justice for Khashoggi would not be delivered by Saudi courts.

READ: Saudi blogger Badawi out of prison after 10 years, says wife