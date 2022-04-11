Palestinian teenager shot dead by Israeli forces

A Palestinian teenager has died of his wounds after being shot during a raid last night by Israeli occupation forces in the occupied West Bank city of Jenin, Wafa has reported. Mohammad Zakarneh, 17, was apparently an innocent passer-by when the Israel troops failed in their attempt to target the vehicle belonging to the brother of the Tel Aviv attacker.

The fatal shooting occurred when several Israeli military vehicles made a sudden incursion into the industrial area in Jenin, and three soldiers got out and shot at a white Mazda car, said local sources. One of the bullets hit Zakarneh, who was nearby, while Hammam Hazem, the brother of Tel Aviv attacker Raad Hazem, and his mother were wounded but survived the attack.

"They just wanted to kill anything Palestinian," Zakarneh's father told Wafa at his funeral today. "They didn't take into consideration human rights, or his age, or the feelings of his parents and family."

The Fatah movement declared a strike in Jenin to mourn Zakarneh while his funeral took place.

Last Thursday evening, Israel announced the killing of two Israelis and the wounding of nine others, some of them seriously, in a shooting on the lively Dizenkov Street in the centre of Tel Aviv. Raad Hazem was named as the attacker. He was shot dead at the scene.

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett issued an order on Friday for movements to and from Jenin, where Hazem lived.

