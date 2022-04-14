Portuguese / Spanish / English

WFP: Yemen sliding to edge of abyss due to lack of funding

April 14, 2022 at 10:43 am | Published in: International Organisations, Middle East, News, UN, Yemen
WFP’s nutrition programme supports more than 880,000 children aged 6 to 23 months across Yemen [WFPYemen/Twitter]
WFP’s nutrition programme supports more than 880,000 children aged 6 to 23 months across Yemen [WFPYemen/Twitter]
 April 14, 2022 at 10:43 am

The United Nations World Food Program (WFP) warned yesterday that Yemen is sliding to the brink of famine due to lack of funding for the 2022 humanitarian response plan.

The UN body said on Twitter that as many as 19 million Yemenis will not have enough food to eat.

"In Yemen, food assistance has kept famine at bay, but dwindling funds threaten to push millions of families over the edge. The world must act now before we reach the point of no return," it added.

Earlier on Monday, the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) warned of a decline in funding for humanitarian response plans in Yemen, calling on donors to provide more support.

Yemen gov't: We need support to prevent collapse, famine

"Funding for the humanitarian response in Yemen has been on a worrying decline," the IOM said in a brief statement on Twitter, calling not to forget the people of Yemen.

On 16 March, the United Nations announced that it had received financial pledges from 36 donors worth $1.3 billion for its 2022 humanitarian plan in Yemen, it was seeking to obtain $4.27 billion, to reach 17.3 million people in the war torn country.

The ongoing war in the country has caused the worst humanitarian crisis in the world, with about two-thirds of the population in need of humanitarian assistance.

Categories
International OrganisationsMiddle EastNewsUNYemen
Show Comments
Writing Palestine - Celebrating the tenth year of the Palestine Book Awards - Buy your copy of the book now
Show Comments