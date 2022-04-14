WFP: Yemen sliding to edge of abyss due to lack of funding

The United Nations World Food Program (WFP) warned yesterday that Yemen is sliding to the brink of famine due to lack of funding for the 2022 humanitarian response plan.

The UN body said on Twitter that as many as 19 million Yemenis will not have enough food to eat.

"In Yemen, food assistance has kept famine at bay, but dwindling funds threaten to push millions of families over the edge. The world must act now before we reach the point of no return," it added.

Seven years of conflict in #Yemen have left families unable to afford food. The #Ukraine crisis is another blow, driving food and fuel prices further up. Unless we receive immediate funding, we risk reaching a point of no return.#YemenCantWait pic.twitter.com/DLJtMz0oyw — WFP Yemen (@WFPYemen) March 25, 2022

Earlier on Monday, the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) warned of a decline in funding for humanitarian response plans in Yemen, calling on donors to provide more support.

Yemen gov't: We need support to prevent collapse, famine

"Funding for the humanitarian response in Yemen has been on a worrying decline," the IOM said in a brief statement on Twitter, calling not to forget the people of Yemen.

#YemenMustNotBeForgotten

Help us help more this #Ramadan Donate now: https://t.co/vRAyTPn9QY Funding for the humanitarian response in #Yemen has been on a worrying decline. The people of Yemen must not be forgotten. @IOM_Yemen pic.twitter.com/52OVsAdL5e — IOM MENA (@IOM_MENA) April 11, 2022

On 16 March, the United Nations announced that it had received financial pledges from 36 donors worth $1.3 billion for its 2022 humanitarian plan in Yemen, it was seeking to obtain $4.27 billion, to reach 17.3 million people in the war torn country.

The ongoing war in the country has caused the worst humanitarian crisis in the world, with about two-thirds of the population in need of humanitarian assistance.