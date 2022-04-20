Qatar: 2022 World Cup 'championship for all Arabs'

The 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar will be a "championship for all Arabs," a Qatari official said on Wednesday, and Anadolu News Agency reports.

"The World Cup will be a real achievement in all aspects because it carries a sustainable legacy for future generations in Qatar and the countries of the region," said Mohammed Rashid Al-Khanji, local and regional media expert at the Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy, which is responsible for the delivery of the required infrastructure for the tournament.

"The world is eagerly awaiting this exceptional tournament in Qatar," he added, noting that the pace of work has increased.

Regarding media arrangements for the world event, Al-Khanji expressed his aspiration to invite the largest number of Arab and regional media outlets.

OPINION: The politics of sport, human rights and the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

"We look forward to seeing and participating on the Arab level with major media outlets, such as news agencies, newspapers and various Arab channels," he said.

"We hope that they will be present in the tournament to live with us the atmosphere of the event, and convey to the Arab masses all the details of the World Cup," Al-Khanji added.

On 2 December, 2010, Qatar won the right to host the tournament, which will take place between 21 November and 18 December, 2022, with the participation of 32 teams.