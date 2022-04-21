Sudan: social media video of ousted president in hospital sparks anger

A video of ousted Sudanese President Omar Al-Bashir walking around a hospital ward yesterday sparked a wave of anger on social media, Reuters has reported.

The news agency quoted sources as saying that Al-Bashir was transferred to a hospital from his cell on the grounds of his "severe illness". It also pointed out that some of the social media comments "voiced their support" for the ex-president.

Bashir was overthrown just over three years ago in a military coup after months of protests. He has been held in Kober Prison ever since while on trial on charges of leading the 1989 army coup that brought him to power, as well as other corruption and human rights violations.

Reuters could not verify the authenticity of the video, which appeared this week and whose origin is still unclear. However, the defendant's lawyers have not objected to the footage, and one of them was reported to have confirmed his presence in the hospital at this time.

Sudan is currently being ruled by the army generals who, in October last year, staged a coup ending a power-sharing arrangement with civilian political parties.

Sudan: hundreds take part in protest for civilian rule