Tunisia: president talks about coexistence between power and freedom

President Kais Saied has said that there is peaceful coexistence between power and freedom in Tunisia. He made his comment as he criticised opposition leaders who receive security protection from the state insist on describing what is happening in the country as a "coup".

Meanwhile, the head of the opposition Ennahda Movement, Rached Ghannouchi, has called on the president's supporters to involve a newly-proposed "national salvation front" in shaping the future of Tunisia.

Saied has criticised the move. "Those who were eternal opponents yesterday became friends today, because their cause is based on considering power as a prize… They want to play heroic roles while they turn and change every day. Yesterday they were rivals, and today they became friends."

The president pointed out that the country is heading towards the day when the people of Tunisia are able to express their will without being concerned about what he called political misery. "Tunisia is not for sale and the sovereignty of the Tunisian state will never be a commodity for sale and purchase… We are always committed to our promises, and we will not be dissuaded by obstacles, false rumours or illusions, which they publish and believe. We are heading according to the law and on the path of popular and clear legitimacy."

Speaking to internal security forces, Saied added an explanation of his decree to establish the Fida Foundation: "The most important point mentioned in the decree is that the martyr who is from the security forces and the army, who is killed in battle or even when he returns to his home, is considered alive, and his family will receive his full salary. He may also be promoted as if he is still alive. Likewise, those who are injured, and are crippled due to their injuries, are considered to be continuing their duties, and will receive their full salary and can also be promoted as if they are still working."

