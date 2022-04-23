Portuguese / Spanish / English

Israeli settlers attack shepherds in occupied Bethlehem

April 23, 2022 at 12:50 am | Published in: Israel, Middle East, News, Palestine
Israeli forces look over a Palestinian Shepherd and his flock of sheep [Days of Palestine/Twitter]
Israeli settlers, yesterday, attacked a number of Palestinian shepherds in Bethlehem's eastern occupied village of Kisan.

Ahmed Ghazal, a member of the village's local council, told Safa that a group of settlers had "assaulted Palestinian shepherds near the Ebi Hanahel settlement, built on the village lands."

"Clashes erupted between the villagers and settlers, who fired pepper gas at the Palestinian residents, resulting in the injury of one of the settlers," Ghazal pointed out, noting that the occupation authorities were planning "to annex the adjacent Palestinian lands to the Ebi Hanahel settlement."

Landowners, Ghazal added, had planted their land "in recent months, before settlers destroyed crops and uprooted trees."

