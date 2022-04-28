Syria: response group 'angry' over condition of food provided to refugees in Idlib

The Syrian Response Coordination Group has expressed its deep concern and anger over the recurring cases of food poisoning among displaced civilians in Idlib Governorate after consuming "spoiled food" provided by relief organisations operating in the area.

In a media statement released on Wednesday, the group condemned such reckless behaviour that targets the lives of vulnerable civilians. It also condemned most strongly the "disregard" for the lives of displaced people in camps in the area.

"Failure to confront this immoral and inhuman behaviour, and the accompanying silence about it, is a moral and humanitarian crime," said the group. "We demand the formation of a committee to investigate the situation, and for the results to be publicised."

The response coordinators called on the relevant authorities to stop the work of all kitchens preparing the food for distribution to the refugees. No individuals or organisations should be allowed to make such food until the standard of the meals can be monitored and verified, they insisted.

Syrian Civil Defence officials have recorded cases of food poisoning during the past few days in the camps located in Idlib's northern countryside. Spoiled food has been blamed for the outbreak.

