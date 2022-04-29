Settlers raze Palestinian land in Nablus

Illegal Israeli settlers razed Palestinian-owned lands in Al-Naqoura and Sebastia villages northwest of the West Bank city of Nablus yesterday, the Palestinian Information Centre reported.

The settlers razing Palestinian-owned lands in basin 12 of Naqoura village and basin 4 of Sebastia village near Nablus-Jenin Street, according to the Mayor of Sebastia, Mohamed Azem.

Azem added that the lands were razed to expand the illegal settlement of Shavei Shomron.

Palestinians accuse the Israeli authorities of aiding and abetting settler attacks as part of official efforts to intensify the number and size of Jewish settlements in the occupied territories.

All settlements and settlers are illegal under international law. Nevertheless, according to official data, around 650,000 extremist Israeli Jewish settlers live in more than 130 settlements that have been built on Palestinian land since the occupation of the West Bank started in 1967.

