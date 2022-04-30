Ya'alon: Israel facing 'internal threat'

Former Israeli Defence Minister Moshe "Bogie" Ya'alon announced on Friday that Israel is not currently facing an "external, but internal" threat, the Akka news website reported.

Ya'alon, who served thirty-seven years in the Israel Defence Forces, rising to the position of chief of the general staff, posted on Twitter: "I do not think that there are external existential threats to Israel. We must understand that the current existential threat is not external, but internal."

He added: "The existential threat is represented in incitement, division, deception culture and corruption."

The former official stressed: "This issue is left for us… It is our responsibility."

