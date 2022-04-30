Ya'alon: Israel facing 'internal threat'

April 30, 2022 at 12:21 pm
Former Israeli Defence Minister Moshe "Bogie" Ya'alon announced on Friday that Israel is not currently facing an "external, but internal" threat, the Akka news website reported.
Ya'alon, who served thirty-seven years in the Israel Defence Forces, rising to the position of chief of the general staff, posted on Twitter: "I do not think that there are external existential threats to Israel. We must understand that the current existential threat is not external, but internal."
He added: "The existential threat is represented in incitement, division, deception culture and corruption."
The former official stressed: "This issue is left for us… It is our responsibility."
