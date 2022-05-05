Palestine urges UNSC to stop Israel escalations

Palestine has called on the United Nations Security Council to shoulder its responsibilities and stop the Israeli escalation against Palestinians and their sanctities, Anadolu news agency reported.

A statement issued by the Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs also called on the Security Council to "take the necessary measures to pressure the Israeli government to stop its aggression and escalation against the Palestinians and force it to abide by international law."

The Foreign Ministry condemned the violations committed by the Israeli army and settlers throughout the occupied Palestinian territory, including East Jerusalem, especially calls by extremist settler groups to storm Al-Aqsa Mosque, raise the Israeli flag on its grounds and perform Jewish prayers in its courtyards.

It also condemned the Israeli army's razing of large areas of Palestinian lands, the uprooting of hundreds of olive trees and assaulting Palestinian shepherds in Masafer Yatta and the villages of Duma and Kufur Malik, and the building a synagogue in the Silwan neighbourhood, south of Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied East Jerusalem.

The statement pointed out that these violations and attacks reflect the official Israeli position to continue escalating the situation and implementing its plans to perpetuate the occupation, deepen its apartheid system, and escalate the targeting of Al-Aqsa Mosque to consolidate its temporal and spatial division.

The Palestinian Foreign Ministry held the Israeli government fully responsible for the repercussions of the continuous escalations which threaten to sabotage international, regional and US efforts aimed at calming the situation.

"The UN Security Council's abandonment of its responsibilities and failure to fulfil its obligations has become a cover for the Israeli racist and colonial violations and crimes against our people," it added.

During the holy month of Ramadan, Al-Aqsa Mosque and the city of Jerusalem witnessed tension between the Israeli police and Palestinian youths, as a result of daily incursions into the mosque, by Israeli settlers.

Israeli extremist groups have called to storm Al-Aqsa Mosque on Israel's Independence Day later this month.