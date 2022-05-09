Israel calls for deporting Palestinian families to Gaza

Israel's Justice Minister, Gideon Sa'ar, yesterday called on the country's judiciary to examine the possibility of deporting the families of Palestinians involved in recent attacks against Israelis to the besieged Gaza Strip.

Sa'ar told Ynet News that he was referring to the "Palestinian families, who were aware of their kin's intention to carry out attacks in Israel."

The minister demanded a "legeitmacy verification for demolishing homes of all Palestinians who hold Israeli citizenship in the event of attacks."

Sa'ar's remarks come days after three people were killed and four others injured in a recent attack in the central city of Elad.

