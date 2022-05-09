Kuwait donates $2m to UNRWA

Kuwait announced yesterday that it is donating $2 million to the UN Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA), Kuwait Ambassador to Jordan, Aziz Al-Dijani, said.

In a press release, Al-Dijani said that this donation aimed to reinforce the activities of UNRWA in the region which are targeting at about five million Palestinian refugees.

He reiterated the "steadfast supportive" stance of Kuwait for the Palestinian issue. He also reiterated Kuwait's obligation towards supporting the Palestinian refugees.

Al-Dijani hailed the work and efforts of UNRWA related to offering basic services to the Palestinian refugees.

