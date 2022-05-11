Portuguese / Spanish / English

Oman, welcoming Russian FM, says committed to OPEC+ agreement

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on April 26, 2022 [MAXIM SHIPENKOV/POOL/AFP via Getty Images]
Russia's Foreign Minister, Sergei Lavrov, visited Oman on Wednesday, a fellow member of the OPEC+ alliance of oil producers, where he met with the Gulf Arab state's ruling Sultan, Omani state media said, and Reuters reports.

US-allied Gulf states have not taken sides in the Russia-Ukraine conflict while urging restraint and diplomacy to end the crisis. Gulf oil producers had also resisted Western calls to pump more oil and help isolate Moscow.

Omani Foreign Minister, Badr Al-Busaidi, told his Russian counterpart that Muscat was committed to OPEC+ output agreements and supported all international efforts to salvage the 2015 Iran nuclear pact, state media reported.

Indirect US-Iranian talks to revive the pact have stalled.

Britain, China, France, Germany and Russia are the other parties to the Accord, which Washington quit in 2018 and re-imposed US sanctions, prompting Tehran to gradually breach various nuclear restrictions the deal imposes.

