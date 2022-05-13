Biden, Jordan King discuss efforts to calm Israel-Palestine tensions

US President Joe Biden and Jordan's King Abdullah discussed, on Friday, exacerbated tensions in Israel and the occupied West Bank, Anadolu News Agency reports.

The leaders consulted on efforts "to stem violence, calm rhetoric and reduce tensions in Israel and the West Bank" the White House said in a statement, after Abdullah sat down with the President behind closed doors at the executive mansion.

"The President affirmed his strong support for a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and cited the need to preserve the historic status quo at the Haram Al-Sharif/Temple Mount," it said.

"The President also recognised the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan's crucial role as the custodian of Muslim holy places in Jerusalem," it added.

Biden and Abdullah also discussed "the political and economic benefits" of further regional integration on the matters of infrastructure, energy, water and climate projects, with the White House describing Jordan as "critical hub for such cooperation and investment." ​​​​​​​

