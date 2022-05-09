Jordan's King Abdullah, Queen Rania to receive Path to Peace Award

Jordan's King Abdullah II and Queen Rania are to receive the Path to Peace Award in New York later today.

The annual award, which will be presented by the Path to Peace Foundation affiliated with the Permanent Observer Mission of the Holy See to the UN recognises achievements of individuals "whose life and work have dramatically affected the world community for the better" particularly in the development of peace in the national and international arenas.

According to the official website of the Royal Hashemite Court, the award comes in appreciation of the royal couple's role in "promoting interfaith harmony and dialogue" in addition to bolstering prospects for peace and the kingdom's humanitarian efforts in hosting refugees.

King Abdullah's attendance at the event comes amid his working visit to the US where he is scheduled to meet several Christian leaders to reaffirm his country's commitment in protecting the rights of Christians in the Holy Land and the Middle East.

The Jordanian monarch is also expected to visit Washington, reports the Media Line although there hasn't been confirmation that he will meet with President Joe Biden at the White House, however the issue of Jerusalem and last month's desecration of the Al-Aqsa Mosque by Israeli settlers and security forces during Ramadan will reportedly be high on the agenda.

Jordanian lawmaker and former government minister Mohammad Al-Momani was quoted by the outlet as saying King Abdullah's trip will "no doubt focus on the need for quiet in the holy city of Jerusalem and that all efforts be made to ensure the historic rights of the city according to international law."

The first Path to Peace Award was bestowed in 1993 to the late Boutros Boutros-Ghali who served as Egypt's foreign minister and secretary-general of the UN. He is considered one of the architects of the 1978 Camp David Peace Accords signed between Egypt and Israel.

READ: Jordan warns Israel against eviction of Palestinians in Hebron