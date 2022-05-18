Al-Aqsa Imam: I will stop preaching at the mosque

Jerusalem's former Grand Mufti and main preacher of Al-Aqsa Mosque, Sheikh Ekrema Sabri, said the Israeli occupation's decision to prevent him from travelling does not intimidate him and will not stop him from continuing to preach at Al-Aqsa Mosque.

In an interview with Al-Resala, Sheikh Sabri added that for the fourth time in a row, Israel has issued a decision banning him from travel on flimsy pretexts, saying: "They claim that I violate public security and that I am in contact with terrorist organisations."

He stressed that the Israeli decision aims to curb his activities and sow terror in the hearts of Al-Aqsa's supporters, adding that this aggressive and unjust policy does not exist anywhere in the world except in the "occupation's mind".

He pointed out that the means of communication are available, and he can express his positions and convey Al-Aqsa's voice to the world.

On Sunday evening, the Israeli authorities handed Sheikh Sabri a decision banning him from leaving the occupied Palestinian territories for a period of four months.

Israeli occupation authorities have several times banned Sheikh Sabri from travel and expelled him from Al-Aqsa Mosque over his criticism of the violations of the Israeli occupation on the Palestinians and their religious sites.

Israel targets Jerusalemites through arrests, deportations and fines, with the aim of keeping them away from Al-Aqsa Mosque and leaving the mosque open for Jewish settlers.

