Occupied Jerusalem: leading Christian calls on all Palestinians to defend Al-Aqsa Mosque

A member of the Islamic-Christian Committee in Support of Jerusalem and its Sanctuaries has called for civil disobedience in occupied Jerusalem next Sunday to protect Al-Aqsa Mosque from the planned incursion by illegal Jewish settlers. Father Manuel Musallam made his call on Monday in a public statement.

"O Palestinians," said Father Musallam, "block Jerusalem with your bodies, let a million Palestinians ascend to it, and let the people sit in the squares, roads and doors. Do not leave a space so that not even a Zionist ant can enter Jerusalem."

Musallam stressed the need to prevent settlers from entering Al-Aqsa Mosque and desecrating the Holy Land. "Jerusalem Day is a day that belongs to the homeland and its people. We will sacrifice our blood for the sake of Jerusalem; if it lives, we live, and if it perishes, we perish with it."

Hamas added that the decision of the Israeli Magistrates' Court to allow settlers to practice their Talmudic rituals during their provocative incursions of the Noble Sanctuary of Al-Aqsa Mosque is playing with fire, crossing all red lines, and a dangerous escalation for which the leaders of the occupation will have to bear the consequences. The Islamic Resistance Movement said that this would be a disaster for Israelis, their government and their settlers, and that it will retaliate with more resistance and confrontation in order to rein-in Israel's Judaisation plans.

