Israel told US it was behind assassination of IRGC officer in Tehran: Report

May 26, 2022 at 3:23 pm | Published in: Asia & Americas, Iran, Israel, Middle East, News, US
EDITORS NOTE: Graphic content / A picture released on May 22, 2022, shows a portrait of Iranian Revolutionary Guards colonel Sayyad Khodai. - An Iranian Revolutionary Guards colonel was shot dead outside his Tehran home, the Guards said, blaming his "assassination" on assailants linked to the United States and its allies. The official news agency IRNA said Khodai was killed by five bullets as he returned home at around 4:00 pm (1130 GMT). (Photo by IRNA / AFP) (Photo by -/IRNA/AFP via Getty Images)
A picture released on May 22, 2022, shows a portrait of Iranian Revolutionary Guards colonel Sayyad Khodai [IRNA/AFP via Getty Images]
Israel reportedly told the US that it was behind the killing of an officer of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) in the capital, Tehran, this week, according to The New York Times, Anadolu News Agency reports.

Col. Hassan Sayyad Khodayee was shot dead outside his Tehran home on Sunday by two gunmen on a motorcycle.

An intelligence officer said Tel Aviv told Washington that it was behind the assassination, citing that Khodayee was allegedly responsible for a shadowy IRGC unit responsible for abduction and assassination of foreigners, The NY Times said.

EDITORS NOTE: Graphic content / A picture shows the body of Iranian Revolutionary Guards colonel Sayyad Khodai, after he was shot dead, in his car in the Iranian capital Tehran on May 22, 2022. - An Iranian Revolutionary Guards colonel was shot dead outside his Tehran home, the Guards said, blaming his "assassination" on assailants linked to the United States and its allies. The official news agency IRNA said Khodai was killed by five bullets as he returned home at around 4:00 pm (1130 GMT). (Photo by IRNA / AFP) (Photo by -/IRNA/AFP via Getty Images)

A picture shows the body of Iranian Revolutionary Guards colonel Sayyad Khodai, after he was shot dead, in his car in the Iranian capital Tehran on May 22, 2022 [IRNA/AFP via Getty Images]

According to the newspaper, Khodayee was the deputy head of Unit 840 of the IRGC's Quds Force, which Israeli officials claim is responsible for attacks against foreigners, including Israelis.

Israel reportedly told the US that Khodayee's assassination was a warning to Iran to cease the operations of Unit 840.

Iran has never acknowledged the existence of Unit 840.

No group has claimed responsibility for Khodayee's killing and Israel has never recognised involvement.

IRGC, in a statement, said the Khodayee's killing was carried out by "counter-revolutionary forces and elements related to global arrogance", in an indirect reference to Iran's arch-foe, Israel.

Iran has blamed Israel for assassination of several top military officials and scientists in recent years, even though Tel Aviv has never officially claimed responsibility for them.

There was no comment from Tehran on the NY Times report.

