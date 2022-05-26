Israel told US it was behind assassination of IRGC officer in Tehran: Report

Israel reportedly told the US that it was behind the killing of an officer of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) in the capital, Tehran, this week, according to The New York Times, Anadolu News Agency reports.

Col. Hassan Sayyad Khodayee was shot dead outside his Tehran home on Sunday by two gunmen on a motorcycle.

An intelligence officer said Tel Aviv told Washington that it was behind the assassination, citing that Khodayee was allegedly responsible for a shadowy IRGC unit responsible for abduction and assassination of foreigners, The NY Times said.

According to the newspaper, Khodayee was the deputy head of Unit 840 of the IRGC's Quds Force, which Israeli officials claim is responsible for attacks against foreigners, including Israelis.

Israel reportedly told the US that Khodayee's assassination was a warning to Iran to cease the operations of Unit 840.

Iran has never acknowledged the existence of Unit 840.

No group has claimed responsibility for Khodayee's killing and Israel has never recognised involvement.

IRGC, in a statement, said the Khodayee's killing was carried out by "counter-revolutionary forces and elements related to global arrogance", in an indirect reference to Iran's arch-foe, Israel.

Iran has blamed Israel for assassination of several top military officials and scientists in recent years, even though Tel Aviv has never officially claimed responsibility for them.

There was no comment from Tehran on the NY Times report.

