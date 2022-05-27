Portuguese / Spanish / English

Hamas hails Iraq for criminalising normalisation with Israel

May 27, 2022 at 12:35 pm | Published in: Iraq, Israel, Middle East, News, Palestine
The plenary session of Iraq’s new parliament held on 9 January 2022 in Baghdad, Iraq. Following the Oct. [Iraqi Parliament Press Office - Anadolu Agency]
A parliament session in Baghdad, Iraq on 9 January 2022 [Iraqi Parliament Press Office - Anadolu Agency]
 May 27, 2022 at 12:35 pm

Hamas yesterday praised the Iraqi parliament after it passed a law criminalising normalisation with Israel.

The Palestinian faction told Quds Press that Iraq's move reflected the "authenticity of the Iraqi people, and their historical stances towards the Palestinian people."

Hamas called on all Arab and Islamic parliaments "to follow suit", describing the decision as "supportive to our people and their legitimate right to fight for their land."

Yesterday, Iraq's parliament unanimously approved a draft bill that criminalised normalising, communicating or establishing relations with Israel.

Iraq does not have any relations with Israel and the government and most political forces refuse to normalise with it.

JordanEgypt and the UAE have diplomatic relations with the occupation state, as well as SudanBahrain and Morocco.

READ: Iraq Shia militia accuses Kurdish PM of training militants with Israel support

Categories
IraqIsraelMiddle EastNewsPalestine
Show Comments
Writing Palestine - Celebrating the tenth year of the Palestine Book Awards - Buy your copy of the book now
Show Comments