Hamas hails Iraq for criminalising normalisation with Israel

Hamas yesterday praised the Iraqi parliament after it passed a law criminalising normalisation with Israel.

The Palestinian faction told Quds Press that Iraq's move reflected the "authenticity of the Iraqi people, and their historical stances towards the Palestinian people."

Hamas called on all Arab and Islamic parliaments "to follow suit", describing the decision as "supportive to our people and their legitimate right to fight for their land."

Yesterday, Iraq's parliament unanimously approved a draft bill that criminalised normalising, communicating or establishing relations with Israel.

Iraq does not have any relations with Israel and the government and most political forces refuse to normalise with it.

Jordan, Egypt and the UAE have diplomatic relations with the occupation state, as well as Sudan, Bahrain and Morocco.

