Iraq Shia militia accuses Kurdish PM of training militants with Israel support

The Coordination Committee of the Shia Resistance Axis in Iraq has accused the Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Regional Government, Masrour Barzani, of training armed groups with "Israeli support" to create chaos and disorder in the country.

"Amid the tense attitudes towards the progress of the political process in Iraq, which cast a shadow over the economic and social situation of the country and increased the suffering of our proud people, we have monitored training operations for armed groups in the Kurdistan region of Iraq under the auspices of Masrour Barzani, as well as suspicious movements from internal tools to foreign agents, aimed at spreading chaos, disorder, and sabotage, and tearing the unity of the Iraqi people, and the social fabric, with clear Zionist fingerprints," the committee said in a statement.

It added that in an effort to protect the Iraqi people's "security and safety", the committee would like to warn the Kurdistan authorities that their "malicious pursuit, and the fire they are trying to ignite, will come back on them and burn them before it hurts others, and they will only suffer disappointment and loss."

"The Iraqi resistance declares its permanent standing with the unity of its dear people, who… will remain coherent and strong … bypassing all means of exclusion and marginalisation," it added.

In response, the Kurdistan Democratic Party bloc said: "At a time when the country is going through a major political crisis and the delay in the formation of the federal government, some are trying to mislead public opinion and drag the country into dangerous mazes."

The bloc pointed out that the statement was issued to coincide with the Kurdistan Democratic Party's recent efforts with the Iraqi and Kurdish political parties to find national solutions to the political blockage in accordance with the constitutional deadlines, and to proceed with the formation of the government.

Earlier this month, the Iraqi parliament held a session to discuss a proposal for a law prohibiting normalisation with the Israeli occupation state.

Iraq does not have any relations with Israel and the government and most political forces refuse to normalise with it.