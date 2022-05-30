5 family members stabbed to death in Egypt

Five members of the same family have been stabbed to death on a farm in Sheikh Zayed, south of the Egyptian capital Cairo, according to local press.

A father, 54, his 18- and 24-year-old daughters and his two granddaughters who were seven and five, were all killed in the attack last Thursday, though the events surrounding the crime are still unclear.

The man's son discovered their bodies after visiting the farm when he became concerned after they had not replied to his phone calls.

Al Arabiya reported that according to the security services, a dispute broke out after the father discovered that the perpetrator was in a romantic relationship with his daughter.

Family disputes have had tragic consequences in the past. In February an Egyptian man shot his wife, three other family members and himself during a reconciliation session to save their marriage in Cairo.

In 2020 an Egyptian man allegedly set his home on fire and killed five members of his family after a dispute over money. His 70-year-old mother, wife and four daughters were inside the apartment. Only his 17-year-old daughter survived.

