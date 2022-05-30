Haniyeh: What happened in Jerusalem, Al-Aqsa 'will not be forgiven'

The head of the political bureau of Hamas, Ismail Haniyeh, said yesterday that what happened in the city of Jerusalem and Al-Aqsa Mosque "will not be forgiven."

Statements released by his media adviser Taher Al-Nono said: "Some parties began contacting the movement's leader in order to work to contain the situation, and so as not to deteriorate matters further, according to them."

"The movement's leader assured these parties that what happened in Jerusalem and Al-Aqsa Mosque will not be forgiven, and that the resistance will continue its path until the occupation is uprooted from our land and our Jerusalem."

"The movement's leader also refused to give a pledge or guarantees to any party about what the situation could be in occupied Palestine. What happened is an attack on every Muslim and free person in this world."

Earlier yesterday evening, tens of thousands of settlers organised a Flags March in Jerusalem, to celebrate the anniversary of the occupation of the eastern part of the city, according to the Hebrew calendar.

The march sparked confrontations that resulted in the injury of hundreds of Palestinians, and the arrest of others.

The march was preceded by hundreds of settlers storming the Al-Aqsa Mosque, where they performed religious prayers, during which they lay on the ground in prostration and others raised the Israeli flags.

READ: Israel arrests Palestinian child attacked by settlers in Jerusalem