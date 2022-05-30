Qatar set to invest $12.5m in the UK

Qatar and the UK have reached a new Strategic Investment Partnership deal that will see the Gulf State invest up to $12.5 million in the British economy over the next five years, Qatari local media reports.

The Ambassador of the United Kingdom to Qatar, H E Jon Wilks, also said that the UK will be lifting visa requirements for Qatari citizens next year.

"The UK will be lifting visa requirements for Qatari citizens next year. Qatar agreed to invest £10bn ($12.5 million) in the UK. We have also agreed to support security and defence in Qatar during FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022," he said.

On Saturday, the UK has also announced its commitment to helping Qatar deliver a safe and secure FIFA World Cup 2022.

Trade between the UK and Qatar was worth £4.8 billion last year and Qatari investment in the UK economy is already estimated to be worth more than £40 billion.

READ: EU regulators halt probe into Qatar gas contracts