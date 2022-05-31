Israel settlers burn 100 trees south of Nablus

Israeli settlers have burned more than 100 trees south of Nablus, in the northern occupied West Bank.

Local sources reported that the settlers set fire to large areas of cultivated lands in the towns of Madama and Burin and tried to prevent Palestinian firefighter from putting them out.

The Palestinian Civil Defence said more than 100 trees were destroyed in the area between Madama and Burin.

A civil defence crew member from the Burin Firefighting Centre was injured while putting out the fire, and was taken to the National Hospital in Nablus for treatment.

READ: Palestine urges UNSC to stop Israel escalations