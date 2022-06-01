The politics of marriage in Jordan: MEMO in conversation with Geoffrey Hughes

Join us for a conversation with Geoffrey Hughes as we discuss the politics of marriage and contemporary life in Jordan in light of his recently published book 'Kinship, Islam, and the Politics of Marriage in Jordan: Affection and Mercy'.

Hughes is a lecturer in anthropology at the University of Exeter. His work is broadly concerned with the topics of kinship, emotions, Islamic ethics and the politics of everyday life in the contemporary Middle East. More recently, he has written about social conflict, envy and the impact of social media on the revival of tribal identities.