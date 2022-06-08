Kuwait plans to name ambassador to Yemen

Kuwait said, Wednesday, that it plans to appoint an ambassador and a project coordinator in war-torn Yemen, Anadolu News Agency reports.

Kuwaiti Crown Prince, Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, held talks on Wednesday with the Head of the Yemeni Presidential Leadership Council, Rashad Al-Alimi, the state news agency, KUNA, reported.

During their meeting, the Crown Prince underlined Kuwait's support for the Saudi-led coalition to establish security and stability in Yemen and to UN efforts aimed at resolving the Yemeni conflict.

Al-Alimi arrived in Kuwait on Monday for talks with officials in the oil-rich Gulf country. He is also scheduled to visit Qatar, Bahrain and Egypt as part of his tour.

Last week, Yemen's warring rivals agreed to extend an UN-brokered truce for an additional two months. Under the truce, which was first reached on 2 April, all military operations were halted. The agreement also allowed the operation of commercial flights from rebel-held Sana'a Airport in the Yemeni capital.

Yemen has been engulfed by violence and instability since September 2014, when Iranian-aligned Houthi rebels captured much of the country, including the capital, Sana'a.

The Saudi-led coalition entered the war in early 2015 to restore the Yemeni government to power.

The eight-year conflict has created one of the worst humanitarian crises in the world, with millions suffering from hunger.