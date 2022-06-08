Portuguese / Spanish / English

Kuwait plans to name ambassador to Yemen

SANAA, YEMEN - JANUARY 18: Yemenis inspect the damage after The Saudi-led coalition forces announced on Tuesday that they are carrying out airstrikes on Sanaa in response to the latest attacks on Abu Dhabi, capital of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), by the Houthis in capital Sanaa, Yemen on January 18, 2022. ( Mohammed Hamoud - Anadolu Agency )
Kuwait said, Wednesday, that it plans to appoint an ambassador and a project coordinator in war-torn Yemen, Anadolu News Agency reports.

Kuwaiti Crown Prince, Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, held talks on Wednesday with the Head of the Yemeni Presidential Leadership Council, Rashad Al-Alimi, the state news agency, KUNA, reported.

During their meeting, the Crown Prince underlined Kuwait's support for the Saudi-led coalition to establish security and stability in Yemen and to UN efforts aimed at resolving the Yemeni conflict.

Al-Alimi arrived in Kuwait on Monday for talks with officials in the oil-rich Gulf country. He is also scheduled to visit Qatar, Bahrain and Egypt as part of his tour.

Yemen: Sana'a airport's first commercial flight takes off in 6 years 

Last week, Yemen's warring rivals agreed to extend an UN-brokered truce for an additional two months. Under the truce, which was first reached on 2 April, all military operations were halted. The agreement also allowed the operation of commercial flights from rebel-held Sana'a Airport in the Yemeni capital.

Yemen has been engulfed by violence and instability since September 2014, when Iranian-aligned Houthi rebels captured much of the country, including the capital, Sana'a.

The Saudi-led coalition entered the war in early 2015 to restore the Yemeni government to power.

The eight-year conflict has created one of the worst humanitarian crises in the world, with millions suffering from hunger.

