Algeria attempts to thwart Tunisia-Israel normalisation talks, media reports

Tunisia and Israel are exploring the possibility of establishing closer ties, Israel Hayom reported yesterday, adding that Algeria is attempting to "derail" their efforts.

An official told the newspaper that the expansion of ties with countries was "Israel's consistent goal," noting that Algeria was leading a "hostile attitude toward preventing Israel from strengthening relations with African countries."

Arabic-language agency, Rai Al-Youm, recently reported that the Tunisian President Kais Saied had sought to "move close to Israel but Algeria is blocking the country from falling into the normalisation process."

"Tunisia fears that embracing Israel would adversely affect its various commercial and financial interests in Algeria," the news site quoted a Tunisian official as saying.

The UAE, Bahrain, Sudan and Morocco established diplomatic ties with the occupation state in 2020 along with Egypt and Jordan who made peace with Israel in 1979 and 1994, respectively. There is now growing speculation that Saudi Arabia will follow suit by establishing full normalisation with Tel Aviv.

