Israel occupation forces fire tear gas at Gaza farmers

Several Gazan farmers on Saturday morning had tear gas fired at them by Israeli soldiers stationed at the eastern fence, Wafa reported.

The Israeli occupation soldiers at a watchtower east of Gaza City fired several gas canisters at the farmers working on their farms east of Al-Zaytoun neighbourhood.

The farmers had to stop their work and leave their farms to avoid more aggression, pointing out to the Wafa reporter that there had been no clashes or other activities in the area.

Israeli occupation forces regularly attack Palestinian farmers working on their farms to maintain a wide buffer zone.

Sometimes, occupation forces spray toxic materials to damage crops and force the farmers away from their lands.

