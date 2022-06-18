Israel: Drones, jets carry out missile strikes in Gaza

Israeli drones and fighter jets carried out several strikes on Saturday morning in the besieged Gaza Strip, causing heavy damage. However, no human casualties were reported.

A drone fired one missile at the centre of the Gaza Strip, followed by four other missiles fired by fighter jets that destroyed the site and caused a fire.

In the southeast of Gaza City, an Israeli jet fired two missiles at a Malaka site, east of the Zaytoun neighbourhood, destroying the whole area of the Field Control Forces.

A drone fired two missiles north of Beit Lahiya and a third east of Beit Hanoun, north of the Gaza Strip, destroying security sites and damaging nearby homes.

The Israeli occupation army claimed the attacks came following a missile fired from the Gaza Strip, intercepted by Israel's Iron Dome.

