Israel: Drones, jets carry out missile strikes in Gaza

June 18, 2022 at 12:59 pm | Published in: Israel, Middle East, News, Palestine
An Israeli military drone on 8 June 2018 [JACK GUEZ/AFP/Getty Images]
Israeli drones and fighter jets carried out several strikes on Saturday morning in the besieged Gaza Strip, causing heavy damage. However, no human casualties were reported.

A drone fired one missile at the centre of the Gaza Strip, followed by four other missiles fired by fighter jets that destroyed the site and caused a fire.

In the southeast of Gaza City, an Israeli jet fired two missiles at a Malaka site, east of the Zaytoun neighbourhood, destroying the whole area of the Field Control Forces.

A drone fired two missiles north of Beit Lahiya and a third east of Beit Hanoun, north of the Gaza Strip, destroying security sites and damaging nearby homes.

The Israeli occupation army claimed the attacks came following a missile fired from the Gaza Strip, intercepted by Israel's Iron Dome.

