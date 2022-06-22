Portuguese / Spanish / English

Israel building new stretch of concrete wall in West Bank

A general view shows a section of Israel's separation Wall in Jerusalem, 25 November 2021 [AHMAD GHARABLI/AFP/Getty Images]
Israel said, Wednesday, that it is building an additional 45-kilometer concrete wall in the occupied West Bank, Anadolu News Agency reports.

A statement by the Defence Ministry said the 9-meter-high wall will replace an old security fence built around 20 years ago in the occupied territory.

It will take over a year for the construction of the wall to complete, the Ministry said.

According to the Ministry, the new stretch of the security barrier aims to prevent Palestinians from sneaking into Israel.

"We will continue to operate against all threats we face in order to maintain the security of Israel's civilians," Defence Minister, Benny Gantz, said.

Israel built a separation wall between the West Bank and Israel in 2002, and the Palestinians call it the "apartheid wall" as it is built on Palestinian lands occupied in 1967.

