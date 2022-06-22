Saudi Crown Prince arrives in Turkiye on official visit

Saudi Crown Prince, Mohammed bin Salman, on Wednesday arrived in the capital, Ankara, on an official visit to Turkiye.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is set to receive the Crown Prince with an official ceremony at the presidential complex.

Ahead of an official dinner, the two leaders will hold one-on-one and inter-delegation meetings.

Erdogan earlier said they would discuss ways to take bilateral relations to a much higher level during the Prince's official visit.

In late April, Erdogan paid a two-day working visit to Saudi Arabia aimed at boosting bilateral ties.

On his visit, Erdogan met Saudi King, Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, as well as the Crown Prince, and discussed various international, regional and bilateral issues.

On his way back to Turkiye following his visit to Saudi Arabia, Erdogan said Turkiye and Saudi Arabia are determined to continue efforts for the common interests and stability of the region.

While negotiating with Egypt, Israel, and the United Arab Emirates to normalise relations, Erdogan described these efforts as a "new era" for a process of making friends and not enemies.

