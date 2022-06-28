Journalist Shireen Abu Akleh remembered in London

A service honouring the life of journalist, Shireen Abu Akleh, took place at St Bride's Church, the Journalists' Church, in London today.

Members of Artists for Palestine UK and Arab Organisation for Human Rights in the UK joined the tribute to remember the Al Jazeera journalist who was killed by an Israeli sniper whilst covering a raid on the Jenin refugee camp in the occupied West Bank in May.

Her colleagues and friends sang hymns, while oud music was played by Joseph Tawadros.

After Abu Akleh's death, the United Nations announced that it would rename its annual training programme for Palestinian broadcasters and journalists after her.

READ: Shireen Abu Akleh personified truth to power