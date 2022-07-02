Portuguese / Spanish / English

Israel occupation forces attack Palestinian woman's funeral in Beit Ummar

Israeli occupation forces on Friday attacked the funeral of a Palestinian woman in the town of Beit Ummar, in the southern West Bank city of Hebron, local sources reported.

Mohammad Awad, a local Palestinian activist, told Wafa News Agency that the Israeli occupation forces attacked the coffin of the deceased Palestinian woman as well as the pallbearers.

The attack occurred as the funeral passed through the town's main entrance.

He said that the Israeli soldiers, who attacked the funeral, fired live shots into the air, kicked the pallbearers and fired teargas canisters and stun grenades in an attempt to disperse the funeral.

