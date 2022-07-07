Palestinian homes fired on by Israeli occupation forces in Hebron

Israeli occupation forces opened fire on Wednesday at Palestinian houses in the village of Masafer Yatta in the occupied West Bank city of Hebron, Wafa news agency has reported. The incident happened as the occupation forces held military drills with live ammunition among Palestinian homes in the middle of the community.

Wafa reported activist Fouad La'mour as saying that firing live ammunition in this way poses a huge and deadly threat to the residents. He explained that bullets hit the roofs and walls of at least four homes, causing damage and panic among the residents, mainly women and children.

The Israeli occupation army is trying to force Palestinians out of at least twelve Masafer Yatta communities affecting more than 1,200 people, claiming that their homes were built in the vicinity of a military training zone. On 4 May, the Israeli High Court upheld the army's claim to the land as a firing zone and allowed the demolition of the communities and the displacement of the residents.

Last week, the Israeli occupation army held military drills in another community in Masafer Yatta, a move also intended to force the Palestinians living there to leave the area, said Wafa.

