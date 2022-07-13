Israel sells drones, anti-drone system to Bahrain

Bahrain will be purchasing drones and anti-drone systems from Israel, reported The Wall Street Journal (WSJ), citing an unnamed senior Bahraini official.

The report did not specify what type of drone or defence equipment would be in the deal.

Israeli Defence Minister, Benny Gantz, revealed last week that Israel has signed arms deals worth more than $3 billion with countries in the region since the signing of the Abraham Accords in 2020 with Arab countries.

Moreover, the report by WSJ, confirmed that the Mossad and Shin Bet, Israel's internal intelligence agency, have also begun to train Bahraini intelligence officers.

The report comes as US President Joe Biden begins his visit to Israel and Saudi Arabia in an attempt to further a military alliance to counter Iran, known as the Middle East Air Defence (MEAD).

In response to the proposed security alliance with Arab states, Iran on Saturday condemned the move as "provocative," saying it would fuel regional tensions, Anadolu News Agency reports.

Foreign Ministry spokesman, Nasser Kanaani, said Iran looks at it as "a threat to national and regional security."

He added that the entry of foreigners in the region "will not lead to security and stability" but, in turn, "cause more tension and discord".

In 2020, Bahrain, the UAE, Sudan, and Morocco signed US-sponsored agreements to normalise relations with Israel, in a move decried by the Palestinians as a "betrayal" of their cause.

The deals have drawn widespread condemnations from Palestinians, who say the Accords ignore their rights and do not serve the Palestinian cause.