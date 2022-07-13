Israel will work on locating graves of Egypt soldiers, says DM

Israel will work on locating the graves of the Egyptian soldiers who fought in 1967 Six-Day War, Defence Minister Benny Gantz announced yesterday, following recent reports by local media that a mass grave found in Israel containing the bodies of Egyptian commandos who were killed during the war.

His remarks came following a call with Egyptian intelligence chief Abbas Kamel.

"I also addressed reports regarding the graves of Egyptian soldiers who fought in the Six Day War. I assured Director Kamel that the defense establishment will examine the issue with great respect," Gantz said on Twitter.

I expressed my hope to meet again soon to continue discussing areas of cooperation. I also addressed reports regarding the graves of Egyptian soldiers who fought in the Six Day War. I assured Director Kamel that the defense establishment will examine the issue with great respect. — בני גנץ – Benny Gantz (@gantzbe) July 12, 2022

Describing the Egyptian official as his "friend", Gantz added that he had "thank him for his partnership. I conveyed my blessings to the Republic of Egypt and emphasized the country's important role as a beacon of peace in the region."

Over the weekend, Yedioth Ahronoth and Haaretz published archival material and interviews with residents recounting how dozens of Egyptian soldiers killed in the battle may be buried in central Israel after they were burnt alive.

