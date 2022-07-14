EU Foreign Relations Committee adopts recommendations in favour of Palestine

The European Union's Foreign Relations Committee yesterday adopted a set of recommendations in favour of Palestine.

The Committee called on the European Commission to continue providing financial support to the Palestinian Authority in a timely manner in order not to obstruct the work of its institutions.

It affirmed the European Union's firm positions on the peace process based on international legitimacy and the relevant United Nations resolutions, including rejecting Israeli settlement construction, establishment of an independent Palestinian state on the basis of international legitimacy, not recognising any alteration to the pre-1967 borders without the agreement of both parties and considering Jerusalem as the capital of the two states.

The committee also voted against a proposal submitted by a group of right-wing deputies condemning the educational curricula, and asking the commission to take practical measures to combat allegations of anti-Semitism in Palestinian books.

The decision expressed the Union's support for UNRWA and the need to continue providing it with financial support to enable it to carry out its tasks.

Palestinian Ambassador to the EU, Adel Attia, said this comes as part of "Palestinian diplomatic efforts … to block the Israeli lobby's efforts to tamper with the aid provided to our Palestinian people and to avoid the crisis they caused, which led to the delay in disbursing the Union's aid last year."

READ: 9 Europe countries refuse to stop cooperation with Palestinian NGOs