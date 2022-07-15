Turkiye's far right leader, Umit Ozdag, wants to get rid of all refugees in Turkiye

Leader of anti-immigration Victory Party, Umit Ozdag, said if he is elected he will send all refugees back to Syria, local media reports.

According to the report, Ozdag said that 3.7 million refugees will outnumber Turks very soon, and they have to be sent back to their country.

In Turkiye, last month, the release of the short film, "Silent Invasion", which was commissioned by Ozdag and his party, circulated widely on social media last weekend and was watched by more than 2 million viewers.

It incited the masses against the refugees and provoked the questions: "Are Syrian refugees the cause of the current economic crisis in Turkey and have they been used as tools for dirty politics to win upcoming elections in 2023?"

When it was formed in August last year, analysts gave Umit Ozdag's Victory Party, VP, little chance on the national political stage. With anti-immigrant sentiments of his party, political scientists say he might win the over 12 per cent in 2023.

READ: 'Racists' force Turkiye brand to withdraw t-shirt with Arabic writing