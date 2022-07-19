Iran warns Turkiye against Syria military operation

Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, has advised Turkiye's President, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, not to launch a new military operation in Syria, in advance of a trilateral summit with Russia, Reuters reports.

According to the report, a new military operation would be to the detriment of Syria, Turkiye and the region, Khamenei said.

Khamenei also added that Iran considers the security of Turkiye's borders as it would its own, and said issues in Syria must be resolved through dialogue.

Erdogan was quoted as saying that "terrorist" groups in the region are militarily supported by Western countries like the United States and European powers.

Turkish, Russian and Iranian leaders will meet on 18-19 July in Iran to find a political solution, the humanitarian situation, the problem of voluntary return of Syrian refugees.

