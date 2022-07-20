Raisi: Presence of US east of the Euphrates in Syria is 'unacceptable'

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said that the presence of Americans east of the Euphrates River in Syria is "unacceptable, and they should leave."

This came in a joint press conference after the seventh summit of the Astana process, which brought together his Turkish and Russian counterparts, Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Vladimir Putin, in the capital, Tehran, yesterday.

Raisi explained that the leaders of the three countries stressed during the summit the importance of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Syria.

He added that the presence of the Americans in the east of the Euphrates is unacceptable, and they must leave, and every part of Syrian territory must be subject to the control of the legitimate government in Syria.

He stated that terrorist groups have put the security of the region at risk, stressing the importance of the will and determination of all countries in order to eliminate the problem of terrorism in Syria.

In a related context, Raisi stressed the need for Syrian refugees to return to their country as soon as possible.

He called for securing the necessary infrastructure in Syria and overcoming economic obstacles in order to secure the return of refugees.

He expressed his hope that cooperation between the guarantor states of the Astana process and the countries of the region would contribute to securing Syria's stability.