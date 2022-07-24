Gazans protest Israeli administrative detention policy

Palestinians in the Gaza Strip participated on Sunday in a demonstration protesting the administrative detention policy against prisoners in Israeli jails, Anadolu reports.

The protest was organized by the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine in front of the headquarters of the International Committee of the Red Cross in Gaza City, where protesters called for an end to the policy of administrative detention.

Awad Sultan, a member of the Central Committee of the Front, announced that "45 prisoners of the Front are protesting the administrative detention policy through a hunger strike which is also a move to support Raed Rayan and Khalil Awawda who have been on a hunger strike for more than 100 days."

"The two prisoners' lives are at imminent risk, and urgent action must be taken," Sultan added.

He also demanded a "national response to this policy of repression and abuse" pointing out that "more prisoners will join the strike during the coming period."

According to Palestinian human rights organizations, Israel holds about 4,700 Palestinian prisoners inside its jails, including 700 administrative detainees.

