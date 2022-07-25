Family of Israel prisoner of war to march from Tel Aviv to Gaza

The Goldin family has announced plans to organise a three-day march from its home in Tel Aviv to the Gaza fence to mark eight years since Hadar Goldin was captured as a prisoner of war during Israel's 51-day offensive on Gaza.

Palestinian resistance movements have said Goldin is being held in Gaza, while Israel claims the soldier was killed along with another soldier, Oron Shaul, during its "Operative Protective Edge".

Leah and Simcha Goldin, Hadar's parents, will be joined by supporters as they embark on their march on Wednesday and travel 84 kilometres to the gaza fence in an effort to push the Israeli government to work on releasing him.

The march, which aims at inciting the Israeli government to move the issue of captive soldiers, will take three days to pass 52 miles (some 84 km) to arrive in the borders of Gaza.

"For eight straight years, Israeli governments have given up on the fighters Oron and Hadar," organisers said in a statement reported by the Israeli media.

"The current government, like its predecessors, behaves with laziness and moral bankruptcy toward its own people, while every day more and more terrorists are released [from prisons]," the statement added.

