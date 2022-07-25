Portuguese / Spanish / English

Family of Israel prisoner of war to march from Tel Aviv to Gaza

Leah Goldin (R), the mother of Israeli soldier Lieutenant Hadar Goldin (L), holds up a picture of her son as she speaks during an interview with AFP at their family home in the central Israeli city of Kfar Saba on August 29, 2018 [JACK GUEZ/AFP via Getty Images]
The Goldin family has announced plans to organise a three-day march from its home in Tel Aviv to the Gaza fence to mark eight years since Hadar Goldin was captured as a prisoner of war during Israel's 51-day offensive on Gaza.

Palestinian resistance movements have said Goldin is being held in Gaza, while Israel claims the soldier was killed along with another soldier, Oron Shaul, during its "Operative Protective Edge".

Leah and Simcha Goldin, Hadar's parents, will be joined by supporters as they embark on their march on Wednesday and travel 84 kilometres to the gaza fence in an effort to push the Israeli government to work on releasing him.

"For eight straight years, Israeli governments have given up on the fighters Oron and Hadar," organisers said in a statement reported by the Israeli media.

"The current government, like its predecessors, behaves with laziness and moral bankruptcy toward its own people, while every day more and more terrorists are released [from prisons]," the statement added.

