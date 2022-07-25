Former Irish soldier jailed for joining Daesh

A former soldier in the Irish Defence Forces, Lisa Smith, was jailed for 15 months on Friday for being a member of the Daesh terrorist group, BBC reported.

According to the report, 40-year-old Smith was found guilty in May by a non-jury Special Criminal Court in the Irish capital Dublin.

She, however, was acquitted of a separate charge of financing terrorism.

Smith was a member of the Irish Defence Forces from 2001 to 2011.

In 2011, she applied for discharge from the army because of inconsistencies between her military service and her interpretation of Islam, such as not being able to wear a hijab.

In 2015, she traveled to the Daesh-held territory in Syria, gave birth to a daughter in 2017, and in 2019 returned to Ireland after the terrorist group's collapse.

She was arrested at Dublin Airport, and subsequently charged with terror offenses.

