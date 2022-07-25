Turkiye donates grain milling machines to farming community in Kenya

At a time when Kenya is reporting one of the highest costs of food prices in history, Turkiye has stepped in to aid farmers and local communities in easily accessing their staple food – which is called Ugali and made from maize flour, reports Anadolu Agency.

Over 200 people are direct beneficiaries of Turkiye-donated milling machines. They will in return impact thousands of others in Muranga County of Kenya.

Speaking during a handover ceremony of the machines, Eyup Yavuz Umutlu, coordinator of state-run Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency in Nairobi, said: "We trust that this project we have implemented will make a significant contribution to flour production in Muranga County."

The Turkish aid also included 4 tons of maize as well as 250 water dispensers.

The production of maize meal locally is expected to complement the efforts by the government toward stabilising the prices in Muranga.​​​​​​​

